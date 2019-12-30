Realme could be working on 100W SuperDart Fast Charging technology

Oppo-backed Realme brand recently launched its Realme X2 Pro premium flagship smartphone is now all set to launch its first 5G smartphone in China on 7th January. The company has also launched a few lifestyle products and mobile accessories.

Now, it seems that the company is working on its new charging technology. As per the reports, Realme has filed for a trademark of SuperDart, which is the company’s own fast charging solution.

While the trademark filing doesn’t give away anything other than the name for the technology, there’s a high chance Realme is planning on using this moniker for its own 65W fast charging technology. This could also be a 100W fast charging technology to rival Xiaomi’s 100W fast charging which is rumoured to arrive with the Mi 10.

It is good to see Realme trying to offer a better charging solution at a time when most of the leading smartphone makers are also trying to do the same. OnePlus has its Dash Charge (now known as Warp Charge) while Oppo recently announced its 65W SuperVOOC technology with the Oppo Reno Ace.

Currently, nothing is known about this SuperDart charging technology from Realme, but it’s likely that the company will start offering this tech with its smartphones coming in 2020. It remains to be seen which smartphone becomes the first from the brand to have this technology.