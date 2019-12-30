Samsung to launch a clamshell foldable phone in February 2020

Samsung, which has already launched Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone, is likely to release a new foldable smartphone that folds into a clamshell design. As per the reports, the smartphone in question could get launched in February, before the upcoming release the company’s flagship Galaxy S11 series.

Report coming from Yonhap news agency claims that the South Korean giant is currently in talks with the country’s three mobile carriers to release its second foldable smartphone at home, with the goal of releasing it in February 2020.

We are expecting the company to release more details about the same during its “Unpacked” event in the United States in mid-February where the company will be launching its upcoming flagship smartphones of the year — Samsung Galaxy S11 lineup.

As per the reports, the new foldable smartphone will be available for sale immediately. The new smartphone is expected to boast a 6.7-inch display and becomes nearly square when folded. Coming to the pricing, compared with the Galaxy Fold that costs $2,000, the new foldable version will be available in the mid-$1,000 range, says the report.

Samsung’s rush to release the model in early 2020 apparently came as other global brands, including Motorola and Huawei, are set to release similar models early next year. The South Korean tech giant currently plans to sell six million units of foldable models in 2020.

