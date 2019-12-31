Sony is expected to unveil PlayStation 5 at CES 2020 next week

CES 2020 will kick-off in a week and a bunch of new technology and products will get unveiled during the trade show. Among other companies, Sony has also confirmed its presence at CES 2020 in Las Vegas where it will unveil its new products.

While the company is expected to launch its Xperia 3 smartphone, it is also said that the Japanese company could also unveil its much-awaited next-generation gaming console — PlayStation 5.

Sony had previously confirmed that it plans to launch the PS5 during holiday season in 2020, meaning that we’d need to wait for a year to get our hands on it. However, Microsoft surprised everyone when it showcased next-gen Xbox Series X gaming console.

Given that Microsoft revealed its upcoming Xbox, Sony would not want to be left behind and is expected to reveal the PlayStation 5 and could also make some announcements related to it at CES 2020.

On the company’s landing page for CES 2020, it says that the company is“unveiling a unique vision of the future, bringing creativity and technology together like never before, to unleash new sensations and emotions.”

Sony’s CES 2020 event is scheduled for 5 PM PST on 6th January (6:30 am IST on 7th January) and the company will be live-streaming it.

