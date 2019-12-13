Microsoft’s next-gen gaming console is named Xbox Series X

2020 is the year when the next-generation gaming consoles from Sony and Microsoft will go official. So far, the company’s upcoming console, which will launch during Holiday 2020, has only been referred to as Project Scarlett.

There are also rumors suggesting that there could be a more affordable disc-less variant of the console codenamed ‘Lockhart’. Now, Microsoft has finally confirmed the name for its upcoming gaming console, and even shown off its design.

Microsoft has confirmed that the gaming console will be called ‘Xbox Series X’.The reveal was made at the Game Awards, and the shared images show that the company has changed the design to make it look more like a well-packaged PC tower.

Xbox head Phil Spencer has also confirmed that the console will support both vertical and horizontal orientations so you don’t have to worry about fitting it into your TV cabinet.

Along with the console’s design, the company also showed off the new and slightly redesigned Xbox controller that will ship with the console. While it looks very similar to the older Xbox One controller, there are subtle changes across the board.

Microsoft says that it made the controller slightly smaller to ensure it fits better for a wider range of gamers. There’s also a new ‘Share’ button on the controller which has been present on the PlayStation’s DualShock controller for years.