How to enter dark mode on Vivo S1 [FunTouch OS Guide]

Vivo S1 launched in India featuring a 32 MP selfie camera, AI triple cameras on the back, and an AMOLED display sized at 6.38-inch. With its AMOLED display, you can make use of the Android’s Dark Mode more efficiently, the new FunTouch OS comes built-in with it. Here’s how to enter Dark Mode on Vivo S1.

Enter Dark Mode On Vivo S1 [FunTouch OS]

Turning on the Dark Mode will let the system save more battery, the AMOLED screen on the phone does not produce light for the black pixels when in Dark Mode. Choosing Dark Mode on your phone also means you’re less likely to be exposed by the Blue light.

On your Vivo S1, swipe from the bottom to the top to bring the Shortcut center and tap the ‘Dark Mode‘ shortcut to quickly enter Dark Mode on the phone.

Alternately, head over to the Settings -> Display and Brightness -> Dark Mode and turn on the slider.

Go to Settings -> Display and Brightness -> Dark Mode

