Top 5 Gaming Laptops that you can buy before 2019 ends

If Gaming PCs aren’t your thing and you are looking for some portable device on which you can enjoy the same kind of performance then getting a Gaming Laptop will solve your problem. Thanks, to the mobile graphics cards from NVIDIA, now you can get the desktop-like gaming performance on your laptops and get the same 60-120 FPS in your games.

Hence, to help you choose the correct gaming laptop we’ve compiled the Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs.100000 (1 Lakh) that you can get in 2019. Read on!

Top 5 Gaming Laptops that you can buy in 2019:

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502

The first laptop which we have on our list is the ROG Zephyrus G by ASUS. This laptop boasts a quad-core AMD Ryzen 7 3750H CPU that comes with a clock speed of 2.3 GHz and Turbo Boost Upto 4 GHz. It features 16 GB of RAM with a 512 GB SSD which gives you fast and smooth performance. It also packs a 6 GB NVIDIA Turing GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card which is good enough to run all your High-end games.

Talking about the display, it comes with a 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. When it comes to battery life ASUS claims that it can offer you up to 7 hrs of Battery Life which means that you can play your games on 1080p without any interruptions or lags.

The laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 10 and you can buy it for Rs.99,990 from Flipkart by clicking the link below.

Buy from Flipkart

2. Asus ROG Strix G

If you aren’t a fan of AMD Ryzen CPU’s and you are looking for an Intel laptop then ASUS ROG Strix G might be your right partner. The ROG Strix G comes with an Intel Core i7 9th Gen Processor with a clock speed of 2.6 GHz and it goes up to 4.5 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology. It packs 8 GB RAM and comes with a 4 GB NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 Graphics card which is 70% faster than the GTX 1050 which means that you’ll face no issues while Gaming on this one.

When it comes to Storage, the ROG Strix G packs a 256 GB SSD and a 1 TB HDD so you can store your files easily. If RGB Lights are all you need then don’t worry as this laptop is Aura Sync-enabled which means that the lights can sync with your Mouse, headset and other Aura Sync-enabled devices. It also comes with a 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The ROG Strix G is available for Rs.82,990 and you can buy it from Flipkart and other online and offline stores.

BUY FROM FLIPKART

3. Omen by HP 15-dc1092TX

Next up, we have the HP Omen 15-dc1092 TX Laptop which comes with a 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare IPS Micro Edge Display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Inside there’s a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 9300H Processor with a base frequency of 2.4 GHz that goes up to 4.1 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology. It also packs 8 GB RAM and a 4 GB NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 Graphics Card.

Talking about the storage, the laptop comes with a 256 GB SSD and a 1 TB 7200 rpm SATA HDD which means that you won’t run out of storage and your boot time will be faster than usual thanks to the SSD drive that is packed inside the laptop. It comes with an RGB Keyboard and Windows 10 comes pre-installed with the laptop.

When it comes to its pricing, the HP Omen 15-dc1092TX is available for Rs.79,990 on Amazon, Flipkart, and other online and offline stores.

BUY FROM AMAZON

4. ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DT

The ASUS TUF FX505DT Gaming is the next laptop on our list and it features a 15.6 inch Full HD Display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Inside, the laptop packs 8 GB RAM and an AMD Ryzen 7-3750H processor with a base speed of 2.3GHz. The RAM is further upgradeable up to 32 GB and when it comes to the Graphics part the laptop comes with 4 GB NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 Graphics Card.

Talking about the storage, the laptop comes with a 512GB PCIe SSD and if you run out on storage you can always connect an external HDD. It supports Aura Sync which means that you’ll be able to sync your light with all the Aura Sync-enabled devices.

The ASUS TUF FX505DT is available for Rs.69,000 on Amazon and you can buy it from the link given below.

Buy from Amazon

5. MSI GF 9RCX-648IN Gaming Laptop

Next up, we have the MSI GF 9RCX-648IN Gaming Laptop which features a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with the clock speed of 2.4 GHz that goes up to 4.1 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology. It also packs 8 GB RAM and comes with a 1TB HDD for storing your files. There’s a 4GB NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 Ti Graphics Card inside the laptop which takes care of your gaming needs.

When it comes to Display, this laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It doesn’t have an Optical Disk Drive but comes with pre-installed Windows 10 OS. The Laptop is available for a price of Rs.56,990 and you can buy it from the link given below.

BUY FROM FLIPKART

So these were our Top 5 picks for Gaming Laptops that you can get. Which laptop are you buying next? Let us know in the comments below.