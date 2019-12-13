Oppo Reno 3 confirmed to come packed with MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G chipset

Oppo Reno 3 series smartphones are all set to go official in China later this month. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese company has been revealing key features and specifications of the device.

While the company has confirmed that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, Oppo has now confirmed that the standard Reno 3 will come packed with MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G chipset.

Furthermore, Oppo’s Vice President Shen Yiren has confirmed that the Reno 3 Pro will come with an enhanced version of VOOC 4.0 fast charging. This version can essentially charge the phone to 50 percent in just 20 minutes, and fully charge the phone in about 56 minutes.

Recent TENAA listing suggests that the smartphone will pack a 3,935mAh battery. It is suggested that the Oppo Reno 3 will be 7.96mm thick, while the Reno 3 is already confirmed to be just 7.7mm thick.

The company recently revealed that the phone will come with 360-degree surround antenna design to ensure that the device offers optimal connectivity regardless of how you hold the phone. Further, it is said that the phone will also intelligently switch between 4G and 5G connections, depending on what you’re doing, the internal temperature and battery consumption.

