Nokia 2.3 budget smartphone teased to soon launch in India
Last week, HMD Global introduced the Nokia 2.3 budget smartphone at an event in Egypt. Now, the company is teasing the launch of the same smartphone in the Indian market. While the date has not been announced, it seems that the device could go official in India soon.
The smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass on top and is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor. It packs 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage along with a microSD card with support of up to 512 GB.
As for the cameras, it features a 13 MP + 2 MP sensors on the back and a 5 MP front-facing snapper. The device runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button.
Aapke khoobsurat moments ko yaadgaar banane ki guarantee humaari. Aa raha hai #BadeKaamKaPhone. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/Iqpv32xTR4
— Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) December 12, 2019
Full specifications of the smartphone are listed below.
Nokia 2.3 Specifications
- Display: 6.2-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- CPU: 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- RAM: 2 GB RAM
- Storage: 32 GB storage; expandable memory up to 512G B with microSD
- OS: Android 9.0 Pie; upgradable to Android 10
- Rear Camera: 13 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP secondary camera
- Front Camera: 5 MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Others: 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB
- Battery: 4000 mAh