Realme X2 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

A few days back Realme launched the Realme X2 Pro in India and it’s the first flagship smartphone from the company. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Chipset which is coupled with 8/12 GB RAM. The device comes with support for 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge and hence it makes the fastest charging smartphone available in India right now. It starts from Rs.29,999 in India and gives a tough competition to devices like OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T and Redmi K20 Pro.

Hence, in this article, we’ve compared the Realme X2 Pro with Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro so you can decide what’s the best smartphone for you. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Design

When it comes to the design, the Realme X2 Pro isn’t the best-looking flagship out there. It comes with a simple gradient finish glass back that is protected with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top. Except for the antenna area, the complete device is made using glass and metal only. The camera module is placed in the middle and exactly below that, you get the Realme branding on the right. The device weighs 100 grams and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition to this, you also get the latest Goodix 3.0 in-display fingerprint scanner that works like a charm and unlocks the device in a second.

On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro looks amazing and comes with an Aura Prime Design which looks flashy when the light falls on it. It features a glass body that is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back. The device weighs 191 g and it’s currently being offered in three colors – Carbon Black, Flame Red, and Glacier Blue. The K20 Pro also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Overall when it comes to the design, the Redmi K20 Pro takes the score from our side.

Display

Before we even get started the Realme X2 Pro is a clear winner when it comes to the display thanks to the 90Hz refresh rate it offers. The Realme X2 Pro flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED Display with a resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The best part about the display is that its a 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display and along with that it supports HDR10+ which means that you can enjoy HDR content on your device. It’s really bright and it can go up to 1000 nits peak brightness and hence you won’t face any issues while using the device outdoors. In addition to this, it also supports 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut which provides beautiful color reproduction.

On the other hand, Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.39 inches display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It comes with HDR10 support which means that HDR content can be enjoyed on this device too. It offers an 86.1% screen-to-body ratio which is higher than the Realme X2 Pro as it only offers an 84.9% screen-to-body ratio. However, the display on the Redmi K20 Pro is limited to the standard 60Hz refresh rate and when you use both the devices in real life you can notice the difference. The 90Hz panel on the Realme X2 Pro makes everything smoother and takes the User experience to the next level. Watching movies, playing games everything gets better with the Realme X2 Pro.

Performance

Realme X2 Pro is powered by the latest 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core chipset that is paired with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU that takes care of your Gaming needs. Snapdragon 855 Plus is the most powerful chipset available in the market right now and hence when it comes to the performance the Realme X2 Pro handles everything you throw at it. It is further coupled with 8/ 12 GB of RAM and comes with 128/256 GB of Internal Storage.

On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor which is paired with an Adreno 640 GPU and comes with 6/8 GB of RAM. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is a powerful processor but the 855 Plus on the Realme X2 Pro is an improved version which brings a minor increase in performance and hence in this segment the Realme X2 Pro takes the score. In addition to this, the Realme X2 Pro goes up to 12 GB of RAM but you are limited to 8GB with the Redmi K20 Pro.

Camera

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro comes with a triple camera setup at the back. The rear camera consists of three sensors, the 48 MP being the main camera using the Sony IMX 586 sensor with f/1.75, the 8 MP f/2.4 secondary tele camera that’s used for the portraits and the third camera 13 MP f/2.4 for ultra-wide angle shooting. On the front, there is a 20 MP pop-up camera for your selfies.

On the other hand, the Realme X2 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup at the back. The quad rear camera consists of a 64 MP primary camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor that comes with an f/1.8 aperture, a 13 MP Telephoto lens with 1/3.4″ sensor, 1μm pixel size, f/2.5 aperture for up to 20x hybrid zoom, a 8 MP 115° 1/3.13″ ultra-wide-angle lens with 1.4μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture and lastly there is a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture at the back. On the front, you get a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for your selfies.

Now, these specs look good on paper but when it comes to the picture quality the Redmi K20 Pro performs much better than the Realme X2 Pro. The primary lens on the X2 Pro works well but the rest of them aren’t that great hence Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro takes the score here.

Battery, Pricing, and Verdict

Talking about the Battery Life, both the smartphones come with a 4000 mAh battery which easily lasts up to a day but the Realme X2 Pro comes with support for 50W SuperVOOC charge which works amazingly well and charges the smartphone in few minutes. When it comes to the pricing, the Redmi K20 Pro starts at Rs.25,999 for the base variant and goes up to Rs.28,999 for the 8 GB RAM Variant. On the other hand, the Realme X2 Pro starts at Rs.29,999 for the 8 GB RAM base variant and goes up to Rs.33,999 for the 12 GB RAM Variant.

Both the smartphones are good in their own ways but when it comes to performance Realme takes the score, Thanks to Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Chipset and 12 GB RAM the smartphone handles everything with ease. In addition to this, the 50W charging support makes the smartphone more amazing. However, the Realme X2 Pro has its own cons. It comes with ColorOS and the rear cameras aren’t that great. Hence if you are willing to compromise on OS and Cameras for getting better performance then the Realme X2 Pro is the right choice for you else Redmi K20 Pro is also amazing.