Oppo Find X2 powered by SD865 SoC to launch in Q1 2020

While Oppo is all set to launch its Oppo Reno 3 smartphone series in China later this month, the company has today confirmed its flagship smartphone for the next year. Oppo has now confirmed the existence of Oppo Find X2.

The Chinese brand has revealed that the Oppo Find X2 will go official in China in the second quarter of next year, i.e. Q1 2020. The revelation of the same comes at the sidelines of the Oppo Inno Day 2019.

It has also been confirmed that the smartphone will come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. As the name itself confirms, the device is the successor of the Oppo Find X smartphone that was launched a couple of years ago.

As per the reports, Oppo Find X2 will feature Sony’s latest image sensor technology to create a larger sensor size for better light sensitivity, and improved focus. Oppo has collaborated with Sony to use their new 2×2 On-Chip Lens Solution, which brings a new “All Pixel omni-directional PDAF” technology.

Oppo also confirmed that they will be focusing majorly on display, so expect industry-standard resolution, refresh rate, and dynamic range. It will be interesting to see what the device will pack when it gets launched next year.