Oppo Reno 3 specs leak reveals 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, quad rear cameras and more

During the launch of ColorOS 7 custom Android interface, Oppo had confirmed that the Oppo Reno 3 smartphone will get launched in December this year. Recently, it was confirmed that the device will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Oppo VP Shen Yiren has confirmed that the phone will have a curved display with a punch hole on the right for a single camera. It has also been confirmed that the device will pack a 4,025mAh battery and the phone will have a thickness of just 7.7mm, weighing less than 180 grams.

Now, ahead of the phone’s official launch, more details about the phone’s specifications have surfaced online. The smartphone will reportedly come with a 6.5-inch curved FHD+ OLED display. The screen has a hole for the selfie camera and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Since it has an OLED display, we expect it to have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device is expected to come with up to 12 GB of RAM along with 256 GB internal storage. We are also expecting 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.

It will come with quad rear cameras with a 48 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP camera (telephoto lens), a 13 MP camera (ultrawide lens) and a 2 MP sensor. The phone is also expected to come with support for 30W fast charge technology.

