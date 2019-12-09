Redmi K30 powered by Snapdragon 765G appears on AnTuTu benchmark

Ahead of the launch of Redmi K30 smartphone in China on 10th December, i.e. tomorrow, the smartphone has appeared on benchmarking platform AnTuTu.

The Redmi K30, powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, has managed to score 302,847 points overall. This includes CPU score of 98,651 points, GPU score of 87,564 points and MEM score and UX score of 57,985 points and 58,647 points respectively.

Thanks to the Snapdragon 765G chipset, the smartphone will have the dual-mode 5G connectivity support, which includes SA and NSA modes.

As for the smartphone, the device will come with 6.67-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ second-generation punch-hole display which will house dual camera sensors. The company has also confirmed 4,500mAh battery and 30W fast charging support.

Coming to the quad camera setup on the back, it will have a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 + 8-megapixel (telephoto) + 13-megapixel (ultra-wide) and 2-megapixel quad camera setup. On the front side, it comes with 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual front-facing cameras.

While the 5G variant will come with support for SA and NSA dual-mode, the company is also confirmed to launch a cheaper variant of the Redmi K30 which will come with 4G connectivity support and not 5G. We’ll have to wait for the official launch event tomorrow to know more about the Redmi K30 series.