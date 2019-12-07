Huawei Band 4 Pro fitness band with NFC support goes official in China

Huawei has expanded its portfolio of wearable devices with the launch of a new fitness band which is dubbed as Huawei Band 4 Pro. It is the latest fitness tracker from the Chinese giant which comes with a heart rate sensor as well as SpO2 sensor for gauging blood oxygen saturation levels.

The Huawei Band 4 Pro comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 240×120 pixels that is capable of displaying up to 40 Chinese characters at once. It also offers NFC support that enables users to make contactless payments.

Given that it’s basically a fitness tracker, the device can track 11 different types of exercises. The device also comes with an activity alert feature that reminds users on detecting prolonged sedentary sessions. The Huawei Band 4 Pro also comes with built-in GPS for navigation.

For customisation, users can choose between 100 preloaded watch faces. As mentioned, it comes with a heart rate tracker as well a SpO2 monitor that can measure the concentration of oxygen-carrying molecules in the blood.

As you might have noticed, this is a souped-up version of the Huawei Band 4, and thus, it also comes with the company’s in-house Huawei TruSleep 2.0 technology for sleep tracking.

The Huawei Band 4 Pro is priced at CNY 399 (approximately ₹4,000) and comes in a three color options — Black, Pink, and Red. It is now up for pre-orders in China and will be up for grabs starting December 12. There’s no information available about the device’s availability in other regions.