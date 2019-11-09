Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 set to launch early next month

Qualcomm has scheduled its Qualcomm Tech Summit in Maui, Huawei from 3rd December to 5th December, where the company will be launching its next-generation flagship mobile processor — Snapdragon 865.

While the company has not officially revealed what we should expect from the upcoming mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 865 SoC is most likely to be built on the 7nm EUV process from Samsung instead of TSMC’s 7nm FinFET process.

This is noteworthy given that the SD835 was the last chipset built using Samsung foundries and the company’s SD845 and SD855 both were produced by Taiwan-based TSMC.

It is being reported that the Qualcomm SD865 will come in two variants — an LED variant for mass adoption and a more expensive variant with the Qualcomm X55 5G modem built-in for premium flagship 5G smartphones.

Earlier, a leak by tipster Roland Quandt hinted that the next-gen flagship chipset has the model number SM8250. He also disclosed that the chipset will come in two variants that go by the codenames- Kona and Huracan. Both variants will have support for LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.0 flash storage.

The new chipset is expected to come with an updated Adreno GPU and new CPU cores, possibly based on the latest powerhouse Cortex-A75 part from ARM. Qualcomm also doubled down on image processing and machine learning capabilities last year, and these are likely to be areas of focus one again with the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

We’ll be covering all the major developments at the Qualcomm Tech Summit next year, so stay tuned to get all the latest updates.