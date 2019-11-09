Xiaomi is reportedly testing 120Hz OLED display; will be commercially ready next year

We recently reported that OnePlus is expected to use 120Hz refresh rate display on its upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone. Apple is also said to be using the same — “ProMotion” display for the 2020 iPhones, the same which it used in 2017 iPad Pro.

Now, reports indicate that China-based Xiaomi is currently testing 120Hz OLED display internally for their smartphones, which is expected to be ready for commercial production next year. The newly launched MIUI 11 also supports this claim as the user interface contains options that refer to the presence of a 120Hz display.

If this turns out to be true, then we expect the company to use the 120Hz display on its next premium flagship smartphone. It will be interesting to see how the company uses this screen on the devices by its sub-brands — POCO and Redmi, which are making the “flagship killer” phones.

Xiaomi seems to be actively working on offering better user experience to its users. It is launching value-for-money products under its Redmi and Poco brands and the company also revamped its MIUI 11 software with several new features and improvements.

ASUS ROG Phone 2 is now available for purchase in several markets which comes with a 120Hz refresh rate screen. So, OnePlus or Apple or Xiaomi won’t be the first brands to offer such display on their flagship smartphone. With the news about 120Hz display making rounds, at a time when the 90Hz display is going mainstream.

