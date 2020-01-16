Xiaomi Poco X2 with 8 GB RAM and Android 10 spotted on Geekbench

We recently reported about Xiaomi filing trademark application for the Poco F2 smartphone and now a Geekbench listing has revealed some of the key specs of the Xiaomi Poco X2 smartphone. It seems that the Poco F2 and Poco X2 are the same smartphones.

The Geekbench listing suggests that the Poco X2, the next-generation Poco smartphone will come packed with 8 GB of RAM and will be running Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. It also shows that the device will be powered by an unidentified 1.80GHz octa-core Qualcomm processor codenamed “phoenixin”.

Since the device has scored 547 points in the single-core test and 1,767 points in the multi-core test, the device unlikely to be powered by a flagship chipset.

There are speculations that the smartphone could be a re-branded version of the Redmi K30 which was launched in China last month and comes powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC (4G) and Snapdragon 765G SoC (5G variant).

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Poco F2 smartphone as the Poco F1 was a big hit thanks to the top-of-the-line specifications and very aggressive pricing. If the reports about Poco F2/X2 being powered by a mid-range chipset turns out to be true, then a lot of people will be disappointed.

Recently, General Manager of Xiaomi Indonesia and the head of Pocophone global, Alvin Tse confirmed that the company plans to revive the Poco brand in 2020 but has not given any details on the matter.

Source