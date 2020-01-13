Xiaomi files trademark application for Poco F2

Xiaomi launched a sub-brand named Pocophone (Poco in India) and launched the Pocophone F1 (Poco F1) smartphone, which was well-received in the market, thanks to its aggressive pricing and top-of-the-line specifications.

However, fans were disappointed when the company didn’t launch Poco F2 in the market and they have been vocal about this on social media platforms. There were rumors that the company is shutting down Poco lineup as top executives of the brand departed and Xiaomi brought the Redmi K20 Pro in the Indian market, which is in the same category as Poco lineup.

But now it seems that the Poco brand isn’t dead. As per the latest report, the company has filed for a trademark of Poco F2 on 4th December 2019 at the China Trademark Office and has application number 4280005.

This is a proof that there is a successor to the Poco F1 in the works. Do note that this is just a trademark application and the company has not yet revealed anything about this officially. However, since the trademark has been filed, we expect the device to get launched in a couple of months.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones in the coming months and given that the Mi series is not available in India, they won’t make it to the Indian market. Thus, instead of Mi 10 series, the company could bring the Poco F2 in India.

