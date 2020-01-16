As expected, Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has today launched its new F-series smartphone in the Indian market — Oppo F15. The phone is very similar to the Oppo A9s which was recently made official in its home market China.

The Oppo A91 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and offers 90.7 screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

It comes with a microSD card slot for expanding storage capacity up to 256 GB. As for the camera setup, the device features four rear cameras, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front side, there’s a 16-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone packs an in-display fingerprint scanner that the company claims can unlock the phone in 0.32 seconds and is 45 percent faster than the previous generation.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with the company’s VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology that can charge the phone up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

The Oppo F15 comes in two color options in India — Lightening Black and Unicorn White. The phone is priced at ₹19,990 and will be available for pre-order from Flipkart and Amazon.in as well as offline stores starting from today, January 16th while the sale will begin from January 24th.

Oppo F15 Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 90.7% STB ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 90.7% STB ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU: MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor

MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor GPU: 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 128 GB; expandable up to 256 GB

128 GB; expandable up to 256 GB OS: Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with 3cm macro, f/2.25 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture

48 MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens with 3cm macro, f/2.25 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 16 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Game Boost 2.0

In-display fingerprint sensor, Game Boost 2.0 Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port Colors: Lightning Black and Unicorn White

Lightning Black and Unicorn White Battery: 4000 mAh with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge support

Pricing and Availability in India

Price: ₹19,990

₹19,990 Availability: Now in pre-sale; sale from 24th January

Launch offers