Oppo F15 confirmed to launch in India on January 16

We recently revealed that Oppo will soon launch a new smartphone in the Indian market — Oppo F15. Today, it has been confirmed that the Oppo F15 will go official on 16th January. The company has even started teasing the same through Flipkart and Amazon.

As we expected, the phone will come with similar set of specifications as the Oppo A9s smartphone that was recently made official in China. Earlier teaser from the company showed that the phone will come with a waterdrop notch on top of the display.

It also confirmed that the device will be featuring a quad-camera setup on the back. We do note expect much change in terms of the phone’s specs compared to A9s. The Oppo A91 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 90.7 screen-to-body ratio and is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC along with 8 GB of RAM.

As for the camera setup, it comes with a 48-megapixel rear camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel cameras. On the front side, there’s a 16-megapixel snapper. It comes powered by a 4000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 flash charge fast charging that can charge the phone up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Source