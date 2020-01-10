Xiaomi confirms MIUI 12 as its next-gen custom user interface

Xiaomi has today posted a new teaser on its official MIUI Weibo account confirming that the company will be launching MIUI 12 as its next-generation custom operation system. However, apart from confirming MIUI 12, the company has not yet revealed anything.

Currently, MIUI 11 is the custom user interface which is running on most of Android smartphone coming from the company. Now, MIUI 12 is slated to debut as its successor. While the teaser doesn’t reveal anything, we expect the company to retain the minimalistic design with some interesting feature addition.

The number “12” in the teaser posted by the company hints that the company could adopt a whole new color scheme for the interface. It’s noteworthy that Xiaomi has been releasing updates for its custom OS MIUI since 2010.

The official confirmation regarding the development of MIUI 12 from the company comes at a time when the company is yet to release MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM to many of its smartphones. MIUI 11 comes with several features which you can read more about here.