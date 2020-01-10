MarQ by Flipkart launches its first laptop in India — Falkon Aerbook

One of India’s leading online e-commerce platform, Flipkart, which has already launched its own lineup of products under private labels, has now announced a new product category of its own label — laptops.

Flipkart has announced that the company will now launch laptops under its “MarQ by Flipkart” label and the first device in the series is called Falkon Aerbook. The laptop is said to be designed to be thin and light and is powered by Intel’s 8th generation CPUs.

The company says that it is introducing the Falkon Aerbook after analysing millions of customer reviews on its platform and studying the market, where it has noticed a demand for affordable, sleek form-factor laptops.

As you can expect, the company has said that the laptop will be exclusively available through Flipkart for a starting price of ₹39,990, from January 17th in India.

The Falkon Aerbook measures 16.5mm in thickness and weighs around 1.26 kg. It features a 13.3-inch Full HD IPS display and is powered by Intel’s 8th generation Core-i5 CPU and comes packed with 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD.

It also has a dedicated SSD slot for expanding the storage capacity up to 1 TB. Further, the company adds that the trackpad on the device also comes with support for multi-touch gestures. The device packs 37Whr battery, which promises up to a 5-hour battery life.

Flipkart also says that the company will offer door-step warranty with support for more than 10,000 pin code coverage. According to Flipkart, the thin-and-light laptop segment is expected to grow from 18 percent to 65 percent in the next two years.