Airtel Wi-Fi Calling is now available pan-India; works on any broadband service

Last month, Airtel started rolling out its new Wi-Fi Calling service in select circles, following which Reliance Jio also announced the launch of its Video and Voice over Wi-Fi aka VoWiFi service in all the circles of India.

Now, the Wi-Fi calling service by Airtel is available on a pan-India basis for access in states such as Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, UP (East), and UP (West). This is in addition to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kolkata, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi NCR.

Airtel has also confirmed on its site that the service is no longer limited to its native broadband service. This means that you’ll be able to leverage the service and make voice calls at a cellular-dark zone of a building or in a remote area where cellular networks aren’t available directly using any Wi-Fi network or a broadband service.

The development comes after Jio Wi-Fi calling service debuted earlier this week with support for all broadband services.

For those who are unaware, you don’t need to active any specific tariff or install app to use the Airtel Wi-Fi calling service on your smartphone. However, not every smartphone model is compatible with this new service but the company has promised to expand the list of compatible smartphones.

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Compatible Phones

Apple: iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro

OnePlus: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro

Xiaomi: POCO F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy M20, Samsung Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy On 6, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy A10s

How to use Airtel Wi-Fi Calling