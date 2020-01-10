Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphone is called Galaxy Bloom

Samsung was expected to showcase its next-gen foldable smartphone at CES 2020. However, instead of making it public, the company held a private meeting to showcase the prototype of the upcoming foldable smartphone.

During that meeting, the company also confirmed that the next-generation foldable smartphone from Samsung is called Galaxy Bloom. This is the same smartphone with clamshell design that is making rounds as Galaxy Fold 2.

As per the reports coming from China, DJ Koh, Samsung Electronics CEO confirmed that the official name of its next foldable phone with clamshell design is Galaxy Bloom. Also, a blurry image that was shot during the meeting has surfaced online which shows the clamshell design of the phone along with its Galaxy Bloom name.

Unlike the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, the upcoming device will make use of an ultra-thin glass (UTG) on the device. Also, it will be the first smartphone ever to arrive with support for 8K video recording. The Galaxy Bloom will be arriving in two variants — 4G and 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy Bloom is expected to go official next month at the Samsung Unpacked event which is scheduled on 11th February. The company will be launching its flagship Galaxy S20 lineup of smartphones at the event.

