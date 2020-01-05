Samsung Unpacked Event officially scheduled on 11th February

After rumors about Samsung planning to launch the next-genration Galaxy S-series phones on 11th February, the South Korean giant has now officially announced that the Samsung Unpacked Event is scheduled on 11th February in San Francisco.

The company says that it will unveil new, innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences. As per the reports, the company will be naming the smartphone as Galaxy S20 and not the Galaxy S11 as expected.

Samsung could launch four devices — Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus as well as Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Fold 2 smartphones. The invite hints and two devices getting launched at the event, which could be the two series in question.

As per the leaks, Samsung’s upcoming flagship could feature 108 MP 1/1.33-inch ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor for the primary camera along with a 5x telephoto lens, ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 3D time-of-flight camera.

The device is expected to come with a quad-camera setup previous renders suggested a Penta camera setup. According to another report, the S20+ is confirmed to pack a 5000mAh (typical) battery and will carry the model number EB-BG988ABY.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to flaunt a 6.9-inch curved Dynamic AMOLED display while the Galaxy Note 10/Note10+, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is also said to sport a centered-punch hole camera and regarding the button placement, the power button. The volume buttons are said to be at the left edge and speakers to the bottom edge of the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. PST and as usual Samsung will be offering live streaming on YouTube.

Source