Honor 9X set to go official in India on 14th January

Huawei sub-brand Honor has announced that the company will be launching the Honor 9X smartphone in the Indian market on 14th January. Online marketplace Flipkart has also created a microsite to indicate that it will be carrying the phone in the country.

The fresh developments come days after Honor India President Charles Peng revealed that the Honor 9X will launch in the country later this month. The Chinese brand also teased the debut through its social media earlier this week.

For those who are unaware, the Honor 9X was unveiled in China alongside the Honor 9X Pro in July last year. Both Honor phones come with a pop-up selfie camera. The invite sent by Honor India shows a letter “X” in the background and includes the January 14 as the launch date.

However, the company has not confirmed if it plans to launch the Honor 9X or also the Honor 9X Pro. Nevertheless, Honor India President Charles Peng has confirmed that the Honor 9X would debut in India later this month.

The Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ display and is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Further, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

The phone runs Android Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 on top and comes with 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options. Connectivity options on the Honor 9X include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.