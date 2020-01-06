RedmiBook trademark filed in India hinting at its launch in the market

Earlier this year, after splitting Redmi brand from the parent company Xiaomi, the brand has diversified its offerings to other product categories as well. Earlier this year, the company entered the laptop space with the launch of RedmiBook series in China.

While RedmiBook laptops are still limited to the company’s home market, it could soon get launched in India. A trademark listing for RedmiBook brand of laptops has been spotted on the website of Intellectual Property India, an agency for patents and trademarks.

This development also seems to be in line with the company’s planning for the Indian market. In 2018, Manu Kumar Jain, India head and global vice president for Xiaomi had said that gaming laptops are among the products that the company plans to launch in India.

So, with the new year starting, we may see that RedmiBook series laptops hit the Indian market. For those who are unaware, Xiaomi launched the RedmiBook 14 — the first Redmi-branded laptop — in May this year, with new variants in the same screen size launching in July, August, and October.

The most recently launched model in this series is the RedmiBook 13, which launched alongside the Redmi K30 smartphone in China. Apart from the laptop, the Redmi K30 smartphone is widely expected to launch in India in early 2020. The company could launch the RedmiBook laptop as well as the Redmi K30 smartphone at the same event in India.

