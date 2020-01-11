Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is launching in India on 23rd January

Recently, Samsung introduced two of its smartphones — Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite, which were also showcased at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas. India’s online retailer Flipkart has been teasing the launch of Galaxy S10 Lite in India since past few days.

Today, it has been confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be launched in India on 23rd January. It is also revealed that the smartphone will be sold exclusively through Flipkart in India.

To remind you of the specs, the smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display as well as in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor.

The device features a 48 MP main camera with Super Steady OIS, a 12 MP ultra-wide and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front side, there’s a 32-megapixel snapper housed inside the tiny punch-hole for taking selfies and video calling. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy S10 Lite comes in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colors. Samsung is also expected to launch the Note10 Lite in the Indian market but the launch date of the same has not been confirmed yet. There’s a possibility that it could also go official at the same event on 23rd January.