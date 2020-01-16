Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser released for Windows and macOS

Microsoft has now officially released its Edge browser for Windows and macOS users. For those who are unaware, the new Edge browser from the Redmond-based giant is based on Chromium and had been available for months in a preview version.

The company says that this new browser from the company offers world-class performance with more privacy, including tracking prevention, which is on by default. It also provides three levels of control while you browse, option to choose a new tab page layout or design, and select the types of news.

It also comes with AAD support, Internet Explorer mode, 4K streaming, Dolby audio, inking in PDF, Microsoft Search in Bing integration, support for Chrome-based extensions, and more.

Windows and macOS users can download Microsoft Edge 79 stable manually (download link), or Windows users can wait for it to be automatically released through Windows Update in the coming weeks.

Currently, history sync and extension sync features are missing but things like favorites, settings, addresses/contact info, and passwords will sync. The company is planning to have the missing sync features available later this year.

Microsoft is also releasing this version of Edge to OEMs, so expect to see devices start arriving in the back-to-school period with the new version of Edge pre-installed. The company will eventually include this browser directly into Windows 10 update, and it will also be a part of Windows 10X for foldable and dual-screen devices.