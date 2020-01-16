Huawei Mate Xs launching in March could be cheaper than the Mate X

Last year, along with announcing the launch of Mate X foldable smartphone in the Chinese market, Huawei had also announced a new variant of the device. It was revealed that the phone, named Huawei Mate Xs, will go on sale in March 2020.

Even though the phone is expected to have better specs and build quality compared to the Mate X, the upcoming smartphone could surprisingly end up being cheaper than the current foldable smartphone. This is because of the improvements in the production process of the screen.

As per the reports, the Mate Xs’ display assembly is less difficult to make than the Mate X’s, owing to constant yield gains. This means the panel will also cost Huawei less, and those savings could be passed on to the buyers.

Further, the company is also said to have improved hinge design and a stronger display. The hinge is more stable now, the folding screen is more sturdy, the durability is higher, and surprisingly the phone will be slightly smaller than the Mate X, even though it will have the same screen size.

Previously, it was confirmed by the company that the Huawei Mate Xs, which is an upgraded variant of the Mate X, will be powered by Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipset. It was reported that the phone will feature periscope zoom or the Mate 30 Pro‘s 40MP ultra-wide camera. However, the company has not announced anything about it so we are not sure if that is coming.

The Chinese company is also working on another foldable smartphone that is expected to get launched in the second half of this year. Apart from Huawei, foldable smartphones from other brands including Samsung and Motorola are also set to go on sale in the coming weeks or months.

