The world’s biggest conference related to smartphones — Mobile World Congress 2020 is still more than a month away but that hasn’t stopped manufacturers to start sending out invites, giving attendees and the general public a heads-up and ample time to plan their schedule.

Japan-based Sony has now officially sent out media invites for its event at the MWC 2020. This is the third smartphone company to have done so after Vivo and TCL. While Vivo will be showcasing its Apex 2020 smartphone, TCL plans to showcase its TCL 10 series.

Sony has confirmed that its press conference will be held on Monday, 24th of February, 2020. The event will be held at Sony’s Booth in Hall 3, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, and will begin at 8:30 am CET (1:00 pm IST). For those who will not be attending MWC, Sony says it will be live-streamed on the official Sony Xperia YouTube channel.

While the company has not revealed what it plans to launch at the event, we expect the company to announce its flagship smartphone, either Xperia 3 or Xperia 5 Plus. We are also expecting the Japanese brand to launch a mid-range smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

As per the reports and leaks, the Sony Xperia 5 Plus is expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with a 6.6-inch display with a tall 21:9 aspect ratio, triple rear cameras, front-facing stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.