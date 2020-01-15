Vivo confirmed to showcase its Apex 2020 smartphone at MWC next month

Confirming its presence at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has sent out press invites. In the media invite, the company has revealed that it will be showcasing its third-generation Apex concept smartphone.

This will be third time that Vivo will be showcasing its Apex smartphone at the Mobile World Congress. For those who are unaware, Apex smartphone series from Vivo features experimental technology and represents a step forward in terms of innovation from the Chinese brand.

The first Vivo Apex smartphone was showcased in early 2018 featuring nearly bezel-less display as well as the first device to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Last year, in 2019, the company showcased its Apex 2019, with an advanced in-display sensor for fingerprint recognition. It’s also a device without any buttons or holes.

Currently, we don’t know what the upcoming Vivo APEX 2020 smartphone will bring or how it will look. However, an alleged render of the smartphone shows that the phone could have a curved display with no hardware buttons and no ports.

To know for sure what the Vivo Apex 2020 will bring, we’ll have to wait for the official event at MWC 2020 next month on 23rd and 24th February. We also expect to know more about it in the coming days or weeks through leaks.

Source