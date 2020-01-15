Honor to soon launch its laptops and smart TV in India

Huawei sub-brand Honor launched a few products at a launch event in New Delhi yesterday, which included a smartphone, fitness tracker, smartwatch, and a couple of wireless earphones. Now, in a bid to expand its presence in India, the company is eyeing to launch more products.

As per the report, the company is now looking to launch its laptops in the Indian market, along with smart TVs. Honor has its own lineup of laptops called MagicBook while the company recently launched its own smart TV, dubbed Honor Vision.

Charles Peng, President of Honor India says that the company will bring laptops in the Indian market by the end of this quarter or in early Q2 2020. He also added that initially, the device will be sold in the country through online channels, but has not revealed which model will debut first.

The India prices of Honor laptops are yet to be revealed. However, the Honor MagicBook was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (~₹41,200), while the MagicBook Pro arrived with an initially price of CNY 5,499 (~ ₹56,400).

Coming to the smart TV, Peng says that the Honor Vision, which runs the proprietary HarmonyOS, will be launched in India either in late first quarter or early second quarter. The company is currently working with partners such as Hotstar and Netflix to bring relevant content on the Honor Vision.

