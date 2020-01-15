Instagram starts testing direct messaging feature for the web users

Instagram, the photo sharing social media platform from Facebook, after rolling out privacy and anti-bullying features, is now working on a feature for desktop users. The company has started testing its Direct messaging feature for desktop site.

Once the feature rolls out, one can finally keep up with their conversations from browser and will no longer be limited to app. In a statement, the company said: “DMs, but make them desktop. We are currently testing Direct messaging on the web, so you can read and reply to your messages from wherever you are.”

With the upcoming update, users will be able to create chats from the profile screen via a newly added “message” button and one may also able to share posts to others via DM as well as receive notifications on desktop if the browser supports it.

It also said social media platforms would extend end-to-end encryption from WhatsApp to include Instagram Direct and all of Facebook Messenger. However, it could take years before the company though it could take years to be implemented.

Source