MediaTek Helio G70 SoC with HyperEngine Technology announced

MediaTek has announced a new chipset under its new G series — MediaTek Helio G70. As the name suggests, it is a cheaper version fo the Helio G90 SoC which was announced last year and is aimed towards mid-range smartphones.

This new MediaTek Helio G70 uses ARM Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 CPUs with the Arm Mali — G52 2EEMC2 with speeds of up to 820 MHz and are based on 12nm TSMC FinFET technology. It also comes with the company’s own HyperEngine game technology to boost the mobile gaming experience.

It supports up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x and up to 2133 MHz memory, L3 cache, CPU speeds of up to 2 GHz, 48 MP single camera and multi-camera combinations, dual-ISP design and AI facial detection and the power to accelerate AI-camera applications, along with single/dual camera bokeh effect, EIS, and multi-frame noise reduction (MFNR).

The peak display resolution supported by Helio G70 SoC is Full HD+ with 1080 x 2520 pixels screen resolution. It is capable of 2K video playback at 30fps and full-HD video playback at 60fps, and the same goes for video encoding specs that include support for H.264 and H.265 / HEVC standards. As for the connectivity options, this chipset comes with support for Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.0, and Dual 4G VoLTE.

The MediaTek Helio G90T SoC debuted with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone last year and now the Helio G70 is said to be introduced with the same company’s Redmi 9 which is expected to go official in Q1 2020.