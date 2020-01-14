Samsung Galaxy S20 series camera specifications leaked ahead of launch next month

As the launch date for the upcoming Galaxy S-series flagship smartphones is nearing, more and more details about the lineup keeps surfacing online. Recently, live images of the S20+ popped up online, revealing the phone’s design.

Now, details about the Galaxy S20 series’ camera specifications have surfaced online. As per the report, the Galaxy S20 will have a triple-camera setup while the S20+ and S20 Ultra smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back.

Here are the details about the camera specifications of the S20 lineup from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 : 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel

: 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel Samsung Galaxy S20+ : 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + ToF sensor

: 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + ToF sensor Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + ToF sensor.

Notably, the details leaked are a bit different from what was previously leaked. Also, at time point in time, apart from the megapixel count, what kind of sensors are used and what are their roles have not been revealed in this leak.

However, a report from XDA-Developers reveals that the Galaxy S20+ will come with a 12-megapixel unit with Sony IMX555 sensor and has a pixel size of 1.8 micron. The secondary camera is a 64-megapixel unit with an in-house ISOCELL S5KGW2 sensor. The tertiary snapper employs Samsung’s own ISOCELL S5K2LA sensor. On this device, the front-facing camera is said to be a 10-megapixel with the Sony IMX374 sensor. Interestingly, the front camera will let users shoot 4K videos at 60fps, similar to the main rear camera.

As per the reports, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphone will be Pro Video, allowing users to take advantage of the Pro mode settings to have more control over video.

To know for sure about the specifications and features of the Galaxy S20 lineup, we’ll have to wait for a few more weeks as the launch event for the smartphones, named Samsung Unpacked, is scheduled to take place on 11th February.

