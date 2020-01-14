Honor Magic Watch 2 launched in India, price starts at ₹11,999

Along with the Honor 9X smartphone and Honor Band 5i fitness tracker, the company has also launched its new smartwatch in the Indian market — Honor Magic Watch 2.

The Honor Magic 2 42mm model features a smaller 1.2-inch circular display with 390 x 390 pixels screen resolution while the 46mm model gets a relatively larger 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels screen resolution.

Under the hood, the device comes powered by the company’s recently launched Kirin A1 chipset. It packs 4 GB of internal storage of which around 2 GB can be used by the user to store music.

The smartwatch has GPS, 15 fitness modes and a virtual pace-setter that helps users keep up with their target time. There is heart rate monitor, sleep schedule and stress tracker as well. It can also calculate the SWOLF score – which is the sum of the number of strokes and seconds you needed to swim one length of the pool.

Thanks to the Kirin A1 chipset, the device connects via Bluetooth 5.1 and is claimed to be a functional from even 150 meters away. The device is also 5ATM rated, making it water-resistant up to 50 meters. It also has integrated microphone and speaker for Bluetooth calling.

It is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and above as well as iOS 9.0 and above. The Honor Magic Watch 2 is powered by a 455 mAh battery that promises to offer around 14 days of battery life.

The Honor Magic Watch 2 comes in two variants for 42mm model. While the Agate Black model costs ₹11,999, the Sakure Gold model is priced at ₹14,999. For 46mm variant, the Charcoal Black model is priced at ₹12,999 while the Flax Brown model costs ₹14,999. The company says that it will soon go on sale in India through Amazon but no date has been revealed.