As expected, Honor has today launched a couple of products in the Indian market. The company has launched a new budget smartphone — Honor 9X smartphone. Along with that, the brand has also introduced a smartwatch and a fitness tracker.

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ no-notch display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710F SoC along with support for GPU Turbo enhanced gaming mode.

It comes packed with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device also comes with support for The NINE liquid cooling that was introduced with the Honor View20.

As for the cameras, the phone features a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary shooter that offers depth-sensing capability and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up camera sensor on the front side for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on he device include 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and A-GPS with GLONASS. The phone runs Android Pie with the company’s EMUI 9.1 on top and is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

The Honor 9X smartphone comes in two colors options in India — Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black. While the 4 GB RAM model costs ₹13,999, the 6 GB RAM model is priced at ₹16,999. Both of them will be up for sale via Flipkart from 19th January.

Honor 9X Specifications

Display: 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass

6.59-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass CPU: Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710F processor

Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710F processor GPU: ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU

ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Storage: 128 GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 512 GB

128 GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 512 GB OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1 Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2″ sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, a 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture

48 MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2″ sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, a 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 16 MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

16 MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, GPU Turbo 3.0

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, GPU Turbo 3.0 Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port Colors: Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue

Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue Battery: 4000 mAh

Pricing and Availability in India