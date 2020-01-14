Honor 9X with 6.59-inch display, Kirin 710F SoC and 8 GB RAM launched in India
As expected, Honor has today launched a couple of products in the Indian market. The company has launched a new budget smartphone — Honor 9X smartphone. Along with that, the brand has also introduced a smartwatch and a fitness tracker.
The smartphone features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ no-notch display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710F SoC along with support for GPU Turbo enhanced gaming mode.
It comes packed with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The device also comes with support for The NINE liquid cooling that was introduced with the Honor View20.
As for the cameras, the phone features a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary shooter that offers depth-sensing capability and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up camera sensor on the front side for taking selfies and video calling.
Connectivity options on he device include 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and A-GPS with GLONASS. The phone runs Android Pie with the company’s EMUI 9.1 on top and is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.
The Honor 9X smartphone comes in two colors options in India — Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black. While the 4 GB RAM model costs ₹13,999, the 6 GB RAM model is priced at ₹16,999. Both of them will be up for sale via Flipkart from 19th January.
Honor 9X Specifications
- Display: 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass
- CPU: Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710F processor
- GPU: ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU
- RAM: 4/6 GB
- Storage: 128 GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 512 GB
- OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.1.1
- Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2″ sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, a 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 16 MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, GPU Turbo 3.0
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port
- Colors: Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue
- Battery: 4000 mAh
Pricing and Availability in India
- 4 GB + 128 GB model: ₹13,999 (₹12,999 till 19th January)
- 6 GB + 128 GB model: ₹16,999
- Availability: From 19th January via Flipkart