Honor Band 5i fitness tracker goes official in India for ₹1,999

In July last year, Honor launched its Honor Band 5 fitness tracker and a couple of months ago, the company introduced a new version of the same fitness band, dubbed as Honor Band 5i.

Today, along with the Honor 9X smartphone and Honor Magic Watch 2, the company also introduced the Honor Band 5i fitness tracker in the Indian market.

It’s a slightly cheaper alternative to the Band 5 and comes with almost the same design, apart from the change in the charging connector housed in the silicone strap. Instead of a special charging adapter or cable, it now supports the regular USB-A port.

As for the specifications, it comes with a 0.96-inch display that offers 160 x 80 pixels screen resolution and can display up to 30 characters for notifications. In terms of fitness tracking, the Band 5i supports all the modes from the Honor Band 5, including heart rate measurements and a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen levels.

Further, the band is also water-resistant up to 50 meters. While it supports Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity, the device lacks support for NFC. It can sync with any smartphone running Android 4.4 and iOS 9.0 and above. As for the battery life, the company promises about 7-9 days on depending on the usage pattern, on a single charge.

In India, the Honor Band 5i comes in Black color for a price of ₹1,999 and is slated to be available for purchase from 19th January, exclusively via Amazon.