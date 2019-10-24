Huawei Mate Xs powered by Kirin 990 to launch in March 2020

After months of delay, Huawei finally announced that it will start selling its Mate X foldable smartphone in the Chinese market from next month. Along with that, the company has also announced a new variant of the device that will get launched next year.

Huawei Mate Xs, which is an upgraded variant of the Mate X, will go official in March 2020. The smartphone will be powered by the company’s Kirin 990 chipset.

Earlier it was reported that the Mate X will come with Kirin 990 SoC and updated camera given that it has been delayed a launch and technology has advanced. But it seems that the updated version is the Hauwei Mate Xs coming next year.

As for the updated camera specs, it was reported that the phone will feature periscope zoom or the Mate 30 Pro‘s 40MP ultra-wide camera. However, the company has not announced anything about it so we are not sure if that is coming.

While Huawei has confirmed March 2020 launch of Mate Xs, it is not known if that is Chinese launch or global launch. It seems like that is dependent on the US trade ban which currently bars the Chinese giant from using Google services on new devices.