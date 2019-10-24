New mode on Google Go helps browsing the web more privately

Google has announced that it is adding a new mode to its Google Go app that will enable users to search without searches being saved to their account or their device, adding a new level of privacy.

The company says that a lot of users access the internet on a shared or borrowed device and this new mode enables the user to keep their search experience separate from others who use the same device.

In order to use this new mode on Google Go, tap the gray icon on the right-hand side of the Search Bar and then tap it again when you’re finished. This prevents searches from being saved on the device.

Making announcement about this new feature, Radha Narayan, product manager for Google Go said: “Whether you’re researching a gift or want to browse the web for personal topics like health and finance, we want you to be able to access the web more privately. We’re continuously adding new features to Google Go, and hope that this new mode will help people control their privacy more easily.”

Google also revealed that the “Incognito” mode in Google Go app is starting to roll out in more than a dozen languages in India, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The Google Go app is especially built for those users who are using devices will less storage space and have an unreliable internet connection. If the user loses connectivity when using Google Go, it will remember the place and even retrieve search results once the user is back online.

A few months ago, it was revealed that the app has been installed over 17.5 million times globally. The app is also offering an AI-powered, read-out-loud feature that lets people listen to any web page. It is available on the Play Store for all Android devices running Android Lollipop and above.