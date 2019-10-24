How to get GCam on Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Although the Redmi Note 8 Pro has a pretty good camera app, Google Camera Mod or GCam can come in handy for those who are above average when it comes to smartphone photography. However, not every smartphone supports the Google Camera Mod. But the newly launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro does and here’s how to use it.

Before diving in to the process of installing GCam on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, here’s the list of features or camera modes that you get with the GCam.

Night Sight

PhotoSphere

Photobooth

Slow Motion

RAW support

HDR+

Motion

Panorama

Lens Blur

Google Lens

Portrait

There are two versions of GCam available for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro — version 6.1.021 and 5.1.018. While everything seems to be working on version 5.1.018, there are few modes that are reportedly not working on 6.1.021, which includes Portrait mode, Video mode, Slow Motion, and Night Sight.

How to install GCam on Redmi Note 8 Pro

Once the GCam apk file downloaded, go to the File manager

Click on the downloaded GCam Apk or click & install right from the floating message from the screen pull-down notification

Enable “Allow from this source” options

Tap on “Install” to accept the installation of Camera

After Mi Security check, tap “Open”

Allow all required permission for GCam to function

That’s it! Now you can use GCam on your phone

