How to get GCam on Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Although the Redmi Note 8 Pro has a pretty good camera app, Google Camera Mod or GCam can come in handy for those who are above average when it comes to smartphone photography. However, not every smartphone supports the Google Camera Mod. But the newly launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro does and here’s how to use it.
Before diving in to the process of installing GCam on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, here’s the list of features or camera modes that you get with the GCam.
- Night Sight
- PhotoSphere
- Photobooth
- Slow Motion
- RAW support
- HDR+
- Motion
- Panorama
- Lens Blur
- Google Lens
- Portrait
There are two versions of GCam available for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro — version 6.1.021 and 5.1.018. While everything seems to be working on version 5.1.018, there are few modes that are reportedly not working on 6.1.021, which includes Portrait mode, Video mode, Slow Motion, and Night Sight.
How to install GCam on Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Once the GCam apk file downloaded, go to the File manager
- Click on the downloaded GCam Apk or click & install right from the floating message from the screen pull-down notification
- Enable “Allow from this source” options
- Tap on “Install” to accept the installation of Camera
- After Mi Security check, tap “Open”
- Allow all required permission for GCam to function
- That’s it! Now you can use GCam on your phone