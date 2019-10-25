Moto G8 Plus with SD665 SoC, triple rear cameras, 25 MP front camera and 4000 mAh battery launched in India

As expected, Motorola took the wraps off its Moto G8 Plus smartphone in India. While the exact sale date is not yet known, the phone will go on sale in the coming days, exclusively through Flipkart.

The smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ waterdrop notch display that offers 1080 × 2280 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with 4 GB of RAM.

In the camera department, it comes with a 48-megapixel rear camera with Samsung GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, a 16-megapixel action camera similar to the Moto One Action, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with laser auto focus.

On the front side, the device is equipped with a 25-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

The device is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 15W Turbo Charging support.

The Moto G8 Plus smartphone comes in two color options — Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink. Priced at ₹13,999, the device will be available for purchase through Flipkart by the end of this month.

Moto G8 Plus Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 1080 × 2280 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 1080 × 2280 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio CPU: Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM

4 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64 GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

64 GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD OS: Android 9.0 (Pie)

Android 9.0 (Pie) Rear Camera: 48 MP quad pixel rear camera with LED flash, f/1.79 aperture,0. 8um pixel size, PDAF, 16 MP 117-degree Ultra-wide Action camera with 2.0um Quad Pixel technology, f/2.2 aperture, 5 MP depth sensing camera, laser auto focus

48 MP quad pixel rear camera with LED flash, f/1.79 aperture,0. 8um pixel size, PDAF, 16 MP 117-degree Ultra-wide Action camera with 2.0um Quad Pixel technology, f/2.2 aperture, 5 MP depth sensing camera, laser auto focus Front Camera: 25 MP quad pixel front-facing camera

25 MP quad pixel front-facing camera Other: Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, Splash resistant (IPX2)

Fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, Splash resistant (IPX2) Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C Colors: Cosmic Blue & Crystal Pink

Cosmic Blue & Crystal Pink Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 15W Turbo Charging

Pricing and Availability