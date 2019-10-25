Moto G8 Play goes official; features 6.2-inch HD+ display, Helio P70 SoC and triple rear cameras
Along with the Moto G8 Plus smartphone, the company has also launched another smartphone in the same lineup — Moto G8 Play. However, the smartphone has not been launched in India yet.
The smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display that offers 1520 × 720 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 SoC which is clocked at 2GHz and is coupled with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.
As for the cameras, there’s a triple camera setup on the back that consists of a 13 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 1.25um pixel size, an 8 MP 117° ultra-wide 1.12µm pixel size sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.75um pixel size.
On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. The device is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
The Moto G8 Play smartphone comes in two color options — Knight Grey and Royal Magenta. It is priced at 967.12 Brazilian Real (~$240) and is now available in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Perú. It will roll out over the coming months in other countries.
Moto G8 Play Specifications
- Display: 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution
- CPU: 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor
- GPU: ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- RAM: 2 GB RAM
- Storage: 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- OS: Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Rear Camera: 13 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 1.25um pixel size + 8 MP 117° ultra-wide 1.12µm pixel size sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture
- Front Camera: 8 MP front-facing camera
- Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Splash resistant (IPX2)
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- Colors: Knight Grey and Royal Magenta
- Battery: 4000mAh battery
Pricing and Availability
- Price: 967.12 Brazilian Real (~$240)
- Availability: Now available in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Perú