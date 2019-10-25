How to fake your Voice in PUBG, Discord and Fortnite using the Clownfish Voice Changer [Guide]

We all love playing games and today mostly all the Multiplayer games come with In-game chat and Voice support. With all these features have you ever thought of Changing your Voice and Pranking your Friends or Strangers? If yes, then you’ll surely love what’s coming next.

We’ve found a software named Clownfish Voice Changer that allows you to change your voice in realtime which means that you can use it in any game or service that uses your mic and requires communication. We tested the software while playing PUBG and Hanging out on Discord and the results were amazing. It comes with 15 prefixed voice effects and also gives you an option to set a custom voice pitch so you can customize your voice as per your needs. The inbuilt voice effects Include effects like Female pitch, Baby Pitch and Robot which are fun to use. The software is available for free and you can download it by clicking here.

Installing and using the Clownfish Voice Changer:

1) Download and Install the Clownfish Voice Changer by clicking here.

2) Launch the software and once it’s running select “Set Voice Changer” to select your preferred voice effect.

3) Next, Click on “Hear Microphone” and you’ll be able to hear your own voice in your selected voice effects. Turn that off when you have chosen your favourite effect and you are ready to go.

