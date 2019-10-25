Reliance Jio introduces All-In-One plans for JioPhone users

Last week, Reliance Jio introduced its new All-On-One recharge packs soon after the company had announced that it will start charging 6 paisa per minute to Jio users who make phones calls to other networks.

However, the company had not announced any plan specific for the JioPhone users. Today, the company has revealed All-On-One plans for the JioPhone.

The company is offering four plans that costs ₹75, ₹125, ₹155, and ₹185 respectively. All the plans come with the same set of benefits in terms of calling and differs only for the data benefits offered by the company.

All four plans come with Unlimited voice calling between Jio customers and 500 minutes of off-network calling, i.e. calling to non-Jio users. Coming to the data benefits, ₹75 plan offers 3 GB of data while the plan costing ₹125 offers 14 GB of data.

The plans priced at ₹155 and ₹185 offers 28 GB and 56 GB data benefits, which roughly converts to 1 GB data per day for the ₹155 plan and 1.5 GB data per day for the plan costing ₹185.

Plan Cost Benefits ₹75 Unlimited Jio Calling + 500 Minutes Offnet Calling + 3 GB Data ₹125 Unlimited Jio Calling + 500 Minutes Offnet Calling + 14 GB Data ₹175 Unlimited Jio Calling + 500 Minutes Offnet Calling + 28 GB Data ₹185 Unlimited Jio Calling + 500 Minutes Offnet Calling + 56 GB Data

In comparison, the standard All-On-One plan from Reliance Jio has three major plans that costs ₹222, ₹333, and ₹444. While data benefits remain the same on all three plans, it comes with varied plan validity duration, ranging from 28 days to 84 days.