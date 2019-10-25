Oppo Reno S with 64 MP camera and 65W fast charging support to launch in December

Oppo, the China-based smartphone maker which has launched a few smartphones under its Oppo Reno lineup, is reportedly working on a new smartphone named Oppo Reno S.

If the reports are to be believed, the upcoming Oppo Reno S will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back. As for the battery, the device is expected to come with support for the company’s latest 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology.

While the Oppo Reno Ace has not been launched in the Indian market, the Oppo Reno S is expected to make its debut in India in December this year. It is said that the smartphone should be priced under ₹40,00 in the Indian market.

Reports indicate that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC or the new Snapdragon 855+ SoC. While the phone will have a 64 MP main sensor, there’s no clarity on which other sensors will accompany the primary sensor.

The smartphone could also be a re-branded version of the Oppo Reno Ace. The phone packs Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and also comes with 65W fast charging support. However, the primary camera on the Reno Ace has 48 MP resolution.

