iQOO Neo 855 launched in China; packs SD855 SoC, 8 GB RAM and triple rear cameras

Vivo’s sub-brand for the premium gaming smartphones — iQOO has launched a new device in its home country China, dubbed iQOO Neo 855. As the name indicates, the phone is a new variants of the iQOO Neo smartphone which comes powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The device features a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution, DC Dimming and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU.

It packs up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage. The smartphone is running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own FunTouch OS skin on top. It also comes with MultiTurbo 2.0 and super-liquid cooling, which is claimed to reduce the CPU temperature by up to 10 degrees and surface temperature by up to 3-degrees.

Coming to the camera department, the phone has a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 12 MP primary snapper, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the handset has a 16 MP camera housed in the waterdrop notch for taking selfies and video calling.

As for the connectivity options, the device features 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, and A-GPS with GLONASS. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4500 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

The iQOO Neo 855 comes in three color options — Icelandic Aurora, Neon Purple, and Carbon Black. The smartphone, which is offered in four different variants, is now up for pre-orders in China and will be available for purchase from 31st October.

iQOO Neo 855 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor

6/8 GB

6/8 GB GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

FunTouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie

FunTouch OS 9 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 90% screen-to-body ratio

6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 90% screen-to-body ratio

12 MP with dual pixel technology, f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP secondary wide-angle with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

64/128/256 GB

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Icelandic Aurora, Neon Purple, and Carbon Black

