Airtel launches new ₹401 prepaid plan that offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year

Airtel has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar streaming service and has launched a new prepaid plan worth ₹401 which comes with a one year subscription to the said streaming platform.

The company has revealed that the ₹401 prepaid plan offers 3 GB of data for a period of 28 days but there’s no voice calling or SMS benefits available. The plan comes at a time when the country is under lockdown and usage of streaming services has increased.

The new plan has been listed on Airtel’s official website. For those who are unaware, the one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription usually costs ₹399 and includes TV shows, movies as well as kids content from Disney+, exclusive Hotstar shows and live sports.

Besides this new ₹401 plan, Airtel is also offering ₹349 plan with 2 GB of daily data for 28 days along with Amazon Prime membership as well as Zee5 Premium subscription and access to its own Airtel XStream platform.

Recently, Airtel had announced the extension for the validity of receive incoming calls until the second phase of lockdown ends. The company had first announced that it will extend the incoming call validity for every subscriber free of cost amid lockdown in India due to coronavirus.