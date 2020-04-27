Renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A-series phone with pop-up camera surface online

Samsung has been focusing on the mid-range smartphones markets and in line with that, the South Korean giant has launched several A-series and M-series smartphones. Now, the company seems to be adopting a new design for the Galaxy A-series to attract customers.

As per the report, Samsung is working on a new Galaxy A-series smartphone that will feature a pop-up front-facing camera module. This will enable the company to offer a phone with a full-screen display without any kind of notch.

The renders of the upcoming smartphone in question have also surfaced online. The name of the device is not yet known but given that it’s an A-series phone, it will definitely be a mid-range of upper mid-range offering from the company.

It is likely to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution. As for the camera department, the phone is believed to have a triple-camera setup on the back along with an LED flash and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone seems to have a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with speaker grille. The device is also said to come with an IR blaster. We expect to get more information about the smartphone in the coming weeks and the device should get launched soon.

Source