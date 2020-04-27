POCO F2 Pro revealed to be the rebranded Redmi K30 Pro

After Xiaomi launched the POCO X2 smartphone in India as a rebranded variant of the Redmi K30, reports started making rounds that the Redmi K30 Pro will be the POCO F2, successor of the POCO F1 smartphone.

However, the brand’s General Manager denied the reports and confirmed that the F2 won’t get launched as a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro. Now Google Play’s list of supported devices has revealed that the Redmi K30 Pro will be the POCO F2 Pro.

The phone will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 20MP front-facing snapper housed in a pop-up module, a quad-camera with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP super wide-angle lens, a 5 MP telephoto lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

It will be running the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 user interface and will be powered by a 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device also have some minor changes for the Indian market.

With POCO F2 Pro getting confirmed, it remains to be seen what the company has up its sleeves for the standard F2 model. Since there is a Pro variant, we do not expect the F2 to come with high-end specifications and could instead get launched as an upper mid-range offering.

